CLG An Tearmainn Announce Ambitious Changing Room Redevelopment



CLG An Tearmainn is proud to present the official launch of the Club 300 draw at the Lagoon Lounge in Termon this evening 7.30 -8.30pm

The new monthly draw is to aid the proposed club facility and will be available for all club & non members to review on the night.

Club Chairman Brian Trearty has revelled with the every growing number’s within the club rising year on year it’s now time to improve the training facilities to accommodate the number of teams the club now has.

We are appealing to all the parents & the kids to attend.

Finger food and refreshments will be made available on the night.

Special Guests on the night will be 1992 All Ireland winning captain Anthony Molloy & Current Donegal star & Ulster medalist Shaun Patton along with the Anglo Celt Cup.