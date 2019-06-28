Second man arrested under Terrorism Act in Derry released

A 37 year old man arrested yesterday in Derry under the Terrorism Act has been released pending a report to the PPS for the offences of placing article to cause a bomb hoax, possession of articles for use in terrorism and membership of a proscribed organisation.

The man was rearrested under PACE legislation on suspicion of fraud by false representation and possessing fireworks without a licence.

He was interviewed and subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries in relation to the offences.

Earlier a 52 year old man also arrested yesterday in Derry under the Terrorism Act has been released unconditionally.