Ryan Mullen retains TT title at National Cycling Championships

The National Cycling Championships, hosted by the Foyle Cycling Club started on Thursday with the Time Trial on the Letterkenny to Derry road.

Ryan Mullen retained his elite TT title with a blistering sprint in warm conditions.

He claimed gold and a 4th elite national title finishing ahead of Eddie Dunbar from Team Ineos.

Bronze went to amateur Craig McAuley of the Caldwell Cycles Omagh club.

Mullen’s time over the 41k was 50mins 24sec, 52 seconds up on Dunbar and 3:25 on McAuley.

The championships continue on Saturday and Sunday with Road Races starting and finishing in the city of Derry.

Senior Men Results



Senior Women Results



U23 Men Results



Junior Men Results

