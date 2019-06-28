MICA Action Group ‘fed up waiting’

The MICA Action Group say they are fed up waiting and frustrated at yet further delays to the roll out of the Mica redress scheme in Donegal.

The scheme was approved by Cabinet last month with the condition that 90% of repair costs would be covered by Government and the worst affected homes are to be fixed first.

The Mica Action Group say responsibility for the roll out of the scheme has been delegated to Donegal County Council and they were given assurances that they would be invited to work alongside the Council on the way forward for the scheme.

However, to date, they claim to date, they have been give little assurance that any progress has been made.

Eileen Doherty, PRO of the MICA Action Group, say they group feels they have been ignored: