A man is being questioned following the seizure of a large quantity of cannabis herb and resin by the district drugs unit in Donegal Town.

A premises was searched locally in the town and two kilos of cannabis herb ,4 bars of cannabis resin, cannabis resin in deals, a weighing scale, bags and a mobile phone were all seized along with €1500 in cash.

The man being questioned is understood to be from the locality.

Total value of drugs seized was €45,000.