Major water network upgrade works to commence in East Donegal

Major water network upgrade works are due to commence next week in East Donegal.

Irish Water is carrying out essential upgrade works to the network in Ballybofey, Crossroads and Killygordon to improve water supply and protect the local environment

The works may result in interruptions to water supply on Tuesday July 2 in Ballybofey, Killygordon, Castlefinn and Liscooley areas.

Irish Water’s local engineering lead, Kevin Love says that when complete the upgrade will ensure a more reliable supply of water to customers in the area and safeguard the water supply for the future.

The works are part of a partnership with Donegal County Council, across the county to undertake essential replacement and rehabilitation works to 40km of old water mains.

The utility says as the work progresses a number of areas may experience interruptions to the water supply between 8am – 2pm Tuesday.

The following areas may be affected:

Killtown, Liscooley Village, Magheraboy, Blairstown, Meenahoney, Leaght, Powderly, Kildoney, Carrick, Donaghmore, Castlefinn Town, Hillhead, Newmills, Knock, Carn, Glencovitt, Navenny, Dreenan, Edenmore, Carrickshandrum, Kilcadden, Garrisonhill, Dromore, Curragh, Killygordon, Crossroads, Ardnagannagh, Ballyarrell, Tirinisk, Mullanboy, Demense, Coolyslin, Ringsend, Cavanaweery, Foyfin, Magherycallaghan, Donneyloop, Corcullion, Stranamuck, Magherareagh, Cloghfin, Ballylast, Churchtown, Haw.