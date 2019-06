Ireland now have a seventh medal at the European Games in Minsk.

Donegal duo Chloe and Sam Magee defeated their Dutch opponents in the Mixed Doubles Badminton quarter final to guarantee at least a bronze.

They beat Selina Piek and Robin Tabeling 21-19 21-17 to secure a medal equaling their achievement of four years ago in Baku.

Chloe said the difficulty of their opponents kept their eyes on the prize.