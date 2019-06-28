Kilcar post office set to close this weekend

The post office in Kilcar is due to close this weekend, unless there is a last minute intervention by An Post.

A Dail debate this week saw the government say this was a matter solely for An Post, with no reason for Communications Minister Richard Bruton to become involved.

However, that’s been rejected by Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher, who says the fact remains that An Post’s actions are based on a strategy which the minister has approved.

He says it’s not too late for a delay to be announced……….