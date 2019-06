Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the report of the attempted hijacking of a vehicle in the Westland Street area of Derry yesterday afternoon.

Detective Constable Adam Beckett said: “It was reported to police that at approximately 1.30 pm, the driver of a Renault Trafic van was approached by three masked men who demanded the driver take the vehicle to a different location.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact officers at Strand Road on 101.