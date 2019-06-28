High level of assaults on health workers so far this year

A total of 279 HSE staff members have been assaulted in Irish hospitals so far this year.

The majority of attacks occurred in the hospitals in the North West Hospital Group, which includes Letterkenny and Sligo University Hospitals.

The figures show the majority of attacks were made against nurses and midwives.

Legislation which would pave the way for serious repercussions for such attacks is currently being discussed in the Seanad.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says those behind the assaults just get a slap on the wrist and that he says cannot be allowed to continue: