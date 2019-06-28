Finn Harps are off the bottom after win over Sligo Rovers

Finn Harps 2

Sligo Rovers 0

Finn Harps ended a run of five straight defeats with a victory at Finn Park over north west- rivals Sligo Rovers to move above UCD at the foot of the table.

Goals from Nathan Boyle in each half earned Ollie Horgan’s side the points.

Harps deservedly took the lead on 28 minutes when Mark Russell whipped in a left-wing cross and Boyle came charging in at the far post to drive the ball home from close range.

Warde went close to an equaliser with a superb swerving shot just wide and Kris Twardek also threatened for Liam Buckley’s side before the end of a lively first half.

Sligo had the better of the third quarter.

But Harps sealed victory on 78 minutes when Sligo lost possession and Cretaro skipped forward before finding Boyle who calmed tucked the ball past McGinty to seal the win.

Chris Ashmore filed this full time report