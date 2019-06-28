€2.7 million TrailGazers project launched in Donegal

A new €2.7 million TrailGazers project has been launched in Donegal.

The project is being led by Donegal County Council will see the county benefit from around €600,000.

The project will look at new and innovative ways that walks and recreational trails can better link with the surrounding local and rural communities to enhance economic and social development in Donegal.

Funded under the Atlantic Area Programme, the project will see the Council work with 9 partners from different regions in Ireland, the UK, Spain, Portugal and France.

In launching the project, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Nicholas Crossan says walking and hiking have increased in popularity and attract more and more visitors to the county to explore and experience all that the county and region has to offer.

TrailGazers also offers an opportunity for key stakeholders to come together to examine how best to engage new visitors, encourage them to explore the wider area and to stay longer.