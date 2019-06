Donegal fell at the first hurdle in this years Ulster U20 Football Championship.

They lost to Fermanagh 0-14 v 0-12 at Brewster Park in Enniskillen.

Donegal were chasing the home side for much of the game and went level in the closing stages.

Paddy Dolan was sent off for two yellows in injury time as Fermanagh hit the final two scores to win.

Donegal Manager Gary McDaid spoke with Highland’s Oisin Kelly after the game…