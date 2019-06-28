Council warn of high fire risk as warm spell continues

A warning has been issued over a high risk of gorse fire as the dry spell continues.

Donegal County Council is urging landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires involving material such as gorse and heather.

The dry weather combined with winds in some areas has resulted an Orange level fire warning being issued and the risk is to persist until Monday afternoon.

Land owners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the Fire Service by dialling 999 or 112.

The Council is also urging landowners and members of the public not to engage in activities that could cause wildfires.

Householders or building owners in areas susceptible to wildfire are advised to remove or cut back any vegetation in the immediate vicinity of their house, building or oil tank to prevent wildfires damaging or destroying their property.

Donegal County Council would also like to remind landowners and members of the public that under the Wildlife Acts, 1976 and 2000 it is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between 1st day of March and 31st day of August in any year.