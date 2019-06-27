We need something out of Friday, a good performance won’t be enough – Horgan

Finn Harps return to action this Friday night following the mid-season break. They will face off against Sligo in a North West Derby at Finn Park at 8pm.

Harps fans will be hoping for a new lease of life in the side as they try to snag at least the relegation playoff spot in the Premier Division.

Ollie Horgan’s side sit bottom of the table, level on points with UCD but the students have three games in hand and superior goal difference.

Harps have conceded 48 goals in total in their 22 games, with 26 of those coming at home.

Sligo are coming into this game on Friday sitting 6th in the table with 1 loss and 3 wins in their last 10 games.

Manager Ollie Horgan says that his side came back from their week off in a positive mood…