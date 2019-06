The funeral will take place this afternoon of Manus Mandy Kelly with thousands expected to attend as the three in a row Donegal International Rally winner is laid to rest.

The rallying and sporting community has been numb since last Sunday when Manus lost his life in a crash on the Fanad Stage.

Thousands have attended the wake in Glenswilly and thousands of tributes have been paid to Mandy.

The first Donegal winner of the Donegal Rally was Vincent Bonner. He said Manus was special…