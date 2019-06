Talks will resume today in an attempt to prevent another three days of strikes by health-workers next week.

10-thousand staff – including chefs, porters cleaners – will complete 24 hours of industrial action at 8 o’clock this morning.

They’re involved in a dispute with the HSE over a job-evaluation scheme and pay.

Both sides return to the Workplace Relations Commission today, but Siptu’s Paul Bell says there’s no resolution in sight.