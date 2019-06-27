Two men arrested in Derry under Terrorism Act

Two men have been arrested in Derry today under the Terrorism Act.

A 37 year old and a 52 year old man are currently being questioned at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite as part of investigations into violent dissident republican activity.

Detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit conducted a search of a property in the Creggan area of the city and seized a number of items which have been taken away for further examination.

Meanwhile, detectives are also conducting a search of another property in the Creggan area as part of the investigation.