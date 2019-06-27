Kilcar Post Office closure raised in Dail

The Dail has been told that the closure of Kilcar Post Office at the end of this week is unnecessary, and contrary to the agreement announced last year by An Post and the IPU.

A Topical Issues motion was taken by Deputies Pat The Cope Gallagher and Pearse Doherty heard that the community in Kilcar was not given the same opportunity to raise objections and make observations.

Junior Finance Minister Patrick Donovan, who took the debate instead of Communications Minister Richard Bruton, said the Kilcar decision was one for An Post, for which the Minister has no responsibility………..

Deputies Pat the Cope Gallagher and Pearse both rejected that, saying the speed of the Kilcar closure is totally unacceptable.

Both are seeking a meeting with Minister Bruton, with Deputy Gallagher saying the government can’t sidestep its responsibility…………..