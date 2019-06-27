‘He left that smile in the persons heart’

The funeral of the late Councillor and rally champion Manus Kelly is underway at St Columba’s Church Glenswilly.

Large crowds have gathered to say their goodbyes to the 41-year-old who lost his life while participating in the Donegal International Rally at the weekend.

Alongisde family members and friends gathered are Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, Minister Joe McHugh and the

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council and the Cathaoirleach of the Lifford/ Milford Municipal District to which Manus was elected to just four weeks ago were in attendance as well as fellow councillors.

A number of items of remembrance were brought forward by members of Manus’ family including; a family photo, his racing helmet, a Glenswily Jersey, the Jim Kennedy Memorial Trophy and a Donegal flag.

Father Paddy Dunne during the homily spoke how a community fell silent to welcome Manus home:

Father Dunne also spoke of how Manus left that smile in the persons heart: