GAA Programme – Ulster U20 Championship

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

The focus is on the Ulster U-20 football championship which gets underway this weekend.

On tonight’s programme, Tom Comack is joined by Donegal manager Gary McDaid, Donegal team captain Peadar Mogan, vice-captain Paddy Dolan and team mentor Francie Friel ahead of their clash with Fermanagh on Friday at Brewster Park.

We also hear from Derry manager Mickey Donnelly and Tyrone manager Paul Devlin with Derry hosting Armagh in Owenbeg on Friday night and Tyrone home to Down on Sunday in Healy Park…