Donegal Gaeltacht Schools Language Assistants Scheme receives €400,000

42 schools in Donegal are to benefit from almost €400,000 in funding announced today under the Gaeltacht Schools Language Assistants Scheme.

Its part of a national three year funding package of €3.6 million.

The funding will enable Gaeltacht schools participating in the Gaeltacht education policy to have language assistants for an extra 6 weeks during the school year.

Minister Joe McHugh says; the increased investment and the improved scheme is of huge benefit to the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht community and is a huge boost for the Gaeltacht education policy and language planning process.