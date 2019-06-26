Traffic management plan for the funeral of the late Manus Kelly

Gardai have released details of the traffic management plans for the funeral of the late Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly.

Mr Kelly’ funeral takes place tomorrow (Thursday) at 12 midday in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly.

Traffic Management plan as follows: From 11.30 a.m. tomorrow morning, (Thursday) all non-funeral traffic travelling out the R250, Glenties road other than funeral traffic and emergency service vehicles will be re-routed via the Letterkenny – Rockhill – Newmills Road.

All HGV traffic travelling from Glenties direction to Letterkenny will be diverted at Fintown via Ballybofey.

All persons attending the Funeral Mass are advised that parking at St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly is limited to family only. Persons attending, may park at Glenswilly GAA Club, The Rock premises, Templedouglas Graveyard and McDaid’s field, Tullychullion. These locations will be stewarded and buses will convey mourners to and from St Columba’s Church. Parking for St Columba’s Church is also available at Kilpheak Cemetery, which is within walking distance.

Following the Funeral Mass, interment will take place at Conwall Graveyard. Due to limited parking thereat and in Sweeney’s field, those attending are requested to park at O’Donnell Park GAA Grounds and walk to Conwall Graveyard.

Gardai say the assistance and co-operation of the public is very much appreciated.