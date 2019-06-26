Sewerage network & plant upgrade progressing in Gweedore

Irish Water is progressing a project to solve the problem of inadequate sewage treatment in Gweedore to protect the environment.

Gweedore does not currently have adequate wastewater treatment and is over reliant on the use of septic tank systems.

Irish Water working in partnership with Donegal County Council are developing a new sewerage network for the area and upgrading the treatment plant.

The upgrade of the existing wastewater treatment plant will reduce the level of untreated wastewater discharging into the environment while also delivering extra capacity to support development in Gweedore.

The new sewerage network will ultimately lead to a reduction on the reliance of septic tanks in the area.

The proposed collection system allows for properties and sites in the area to be connected to the network, where they may have previously been constrained by the ground conditions if a traditional sewerage system was used.

To allow for the connections to the network over 40 homes have signed up to the Demonstration Project and initial surveys of these homes have been completed.

Irish Water would like to thank the people of Gweedore for their support to date.

Consultations have also been on-going with all landowners identified on the proposed demonstration project.

Given the importance of the project to the wastewater infrastructure, Irish Water will now endeavour to acquire the wayleaves by way of Compulsory Purchase Order pursuant to the provisions of the Water Services Act, 2007 (as amended). Irish Water has submitted the Compulsory Purchase Order to An Bord Pleanála. The timeline for the commencement of works is subject to CPO statutory approvals.

This project will meet the needs of the local community and ensure compliance with the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive. It’s also part of a wider investment in Donegal as part of Irish Water’s investment plan. Works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in Irish Water’s Business Plan.

Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5 billion investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021.