Ronan McLaughlin looks ahead to the National Cycling Championships in Derry

The National Cycling Championships are coming to Derry this weekend, hosted by the Foyle Cycling Club.

The best racers from Ireland and beyond will be in Derry to compete in the Championships.

The action gets underway on Thursday with a 36km Time Trial before Road Races around the city take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Chairperson of Foyle Cycling Club & Race Organiser for this event Ronan McLaughlin spoke with PJ Lynch to look ahead to this weekend’s cycling action…

The full Road Race Course can be viewed at https://www.strava.com/ routes/17307068 while the time trial course is at https://www.strava.com/ routes/18603958