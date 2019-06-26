Public Service Centre to close as mark of respect

The Letterkenny Public Services Centre will be closed tomorrow as a mark of respect to the late Cllr. Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly.

The three time winner of the Joule Donegal International rally died following a tragic accident while participating in this years event on Sunday.

A book of condolence remains open at the Public Services Centre in memory of Manus, who has been described by Donegal County Councils Fianna Fail party Whip Cllr Ciaran Brogan as a special person who had a bright future ahead of him in political life.

Manus’ funeral takes place tomorrow in Glenswilly.