There will be no movement on the request by the Curragh for Saturday’s GAA qualifier between Kildare and Tyrone to be played at a different time or on a different day.

The third round qualifier will throw in at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge at 5pm, with the Irish Derby going to be post at the newly refurbished Curragh at 5.20.

The boss of the Curragh, Derek McGrath, was hoping a solution could have been found…