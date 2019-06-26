LUH Health care workers fully committed to strike action

Health care workers at Letterkenny University Hospital say they remain resolute in the dispute with the HSE over pay increases which they claim they are entitled to.

Hundreds of SIPTU members at the hospital are on strike today with no progress on moves to break the deadlock between SIPTU and health service management side over pay.

There is significant disruption at the hospital as a result of the action with three further strike days scheduled for next week.

SIPTU rep Liam McElhinney says they are determined to get what they are owed: