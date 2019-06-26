Jamie Brennan is the GAA’s Player of the Week

Jamie Brennan has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The Donegal forward earned 8,203 votes on the Official GAA Instagram page with Kerry’s Stephen O’Brien second.

Brennan delivered a dynamic display as Donegal retained the Ulster SFC title at St Tiernach’s Park.

The in form Donegal forward was at his brilliant best scoring 1-4 for Declan Bonner’s outfit.

GAA.ie Footballer of the Week

1: Jamie Brennan (Donegal) – 8,203 votes

2: Stephen O’Brien (Kerry) – 4,959 votes

3: Gary Brennan (Clare) – 3,528 votes