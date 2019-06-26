“It’s a challenge we’re ready for” – Harkin looks ahead to Sligo

Finn Harps’ game against Sligo Rovers in Ballybofey on Friday night could be crucial to their season.

Harps are currently bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table and need to start picking up points to have any hopes of avoiding relegation.

Gareth Harkin, who has missed much of the season through injury, will be hoping to help Ollie Horgan’s side to safety.

Harkin featured for Harps’ last time out against St. Pat’s when he played the full 90 minutes and he told Chris Ashmore that they’re always in the game but it comes down to a few mistakes…