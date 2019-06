Institute FC will launch their 5 year strategic play later today.

The club have a target to be back playing senior football in the Waterside within that period.

Following the devastating flooding two years ago the club had to find a new home venue, currently they play at the Brandywell Stadium.

Their hope is move back to the Waterside and make Clooney Park West their new home venue not just seniors but all levels.

The launch of the plan will be held in the Guildhalll at 7pm this evening.