There all calls for the establishment of an All-Party Climate Emergency Working Group by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The issue is to be raised tomorrow by newly elected SDLP Councillor Mary Durkan, who says it’s clear that radical change is needed at national, local and individual level.

Cllr Durkan says initiative such as a ban on single-use plastics and the adoption of a Climate Adaptation Plan are steps in the right direction, but the council must do more…………..