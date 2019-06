The Taoiseach has described the late Fianna Fail Councillor Manus Kelly as a great in the world of Motorsport.

Cllr Kelly, a three time winner of the Donegal International Rally, died on Sunday following a collision on the third day of this year’s event.

Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Manus Kelly in the Dail this afternoon:

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said Cllr Kelly was an outstanding public representative: