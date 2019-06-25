Vital equipment stolen from Donegal fire service while attending crash

An investigation has been launched after lifesaving equipment was stolen from the Donegal fire service while they were attending the scene of a road traffic crash.

Emergency services responded to the two vehicle collision at Burt in the early hours of yesterday morning and while they were attending the scene, a vital portable light, used to alert oncoming traffic, was stolen.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Buncrana Garda Station.

Garda Grainne Doherty says it defies belief that someone could carry out such an act: