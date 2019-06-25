Saolta Group putting contingency plans in place ahead of strike

The Saolta Hospital Group say hospitals are continuing to put contingency plans in place in advance of tomorrow’s industrial action.

In a statement, the group says; across each of the hospitals, patients whose procedures or appointments are being cancelled are being contacted directly, mostly in the cases of inpatient elective procedures, scopes and day case procedures.

Some Outpatient Clinics have also been cancelled, varying from hospital to hospital but patients are being notified directly.

If patients do not hear from their hospital they should attend their appointment as scheduled.

Emergency Departments will remain operational across the Group although patients can expect significant delays.

Critical care areas such as ICU and HDU will function as normal.

Chemotherapy treatment and dialysis will proceed as scheduled across the Group.

However, there will be reduced or very limited catering services for both patients and staff in some hospitals.

The Saolta Hospital Group says they regret the inconvenience for patients and will work to reschedule their appointments as quickly as possible.