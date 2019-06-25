Pressure mounting on Minister to meet with Lifeline Inishowen representatives

Pressure is mounting on the Children’s Minister to meet with representatives of Lifeline Inishowen when they travel to Dublin tomorrow.

A petition which has garnered almost one thousand signatures, is to be submitted to the Dail, demanding that funding be reinstated to the facility.

The domestic violence service, the only one of its kind outside Letterkenny, has been under threat of closure for nine years due to a lack of funding.

The petition has been described as a final attempt to maintain the service.

Lifeline Manager Mary Doherty is hoping for a face to face meeting with Minister Catherine Zappone: