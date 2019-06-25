Donegal will open their Super 8s campaign in Ballybofey against winner of Meath v Round 3 Winner

As Ulster Champions, Donegal are automatically involved in the Super 8’s along with Leinster Champion’s Dublin, Munster Champions Kerry and Connacht Champions Roscommon. They will be joined by four teams from the qualifiers.

Donegal and Kerry will be in Group 1 where they will be joined by Galway and Meath or the teams that defeat them in round 4 of the Qualifiers. Donegal’s fixtures will be as follows:

Phase 1: Weekend of Saturday July 13, Sunday July 14: Donegal v Meath/Round 3 Winner, Ballybofey

Phase 2: Weekend of Saturday July 20, Sunday July 21: Donegal v Kerry, Croke Park

Phase 3: Weekend of Saturday August 3, Sunday August 4: Galway/Round 3 Winner v Donegal, Away Venue

Should Donegal progress from the Super 8’s, the All-Ireland semi-finals will be in Croke Park the following weekend, August 10th and 11th.