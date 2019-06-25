Doherty seeks government intervention to avert health workers’ strike

A Donegal Deputy is calling on the government to make an appropriate offer to healthcare support workers to avoid tomorrow’s industrial action.

The HSE and SIPTU are in talks about contingency planning ahead of tomorrow’s action, which will see

10 thousand support staff across 38 hospitals and healthcare facilities engage in a 24 strike.

An estimated 700 staff at Letterkenny and Sligo University Hospitals will take part in the action.

The HSE says it is contacting patients whose appointments will be impacted by tomorrow’s action.

Deputy Pearse Doherty, the Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson, is demanding that an offer be made as soon as possible……………….