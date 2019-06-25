Book of condolence opens in memory of Cllr Manus Kelly

A book of condolence in memory of the late Cllr Manus Kelly has been opened in Letterkenny.

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Nicholas Crossan and Mayor of the Letterkenny Municipal District Cllr John O’ Donnell have opened the book to the public in the Letterkenny Public Service Centre, Neil T. Blaney Road.

Manus Kelly who passed away tragically during the Donegal International Rally on Sunday, is being remembered as Donegal’s greatest sportsman and rally driver.

His funeral takes place on Thursday in Glenswilly.