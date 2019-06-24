Tyrone will travel to Newbridge in Round 3 of All-Ireland Qualifiers

Tyrone will make the trip to Newbridge to take on Kildare in the third round of qualifiers for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship next weekend.

It was at this venue at this stage of the competition last year that Kildare defeated Mayo following major controversy about the GAA’s decision to originally have the game in Croke Park as part of a double header.

Elsewhere in the qualifiers, Mayo will play Armagh in Castlebar, Westmeath will meet Clare in Mullingar and it’s Laois versus Offaly in Portlaoise.

The games will be played next weekend, with the days and times to be confirmed in due course.