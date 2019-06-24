Two people hospitalised after overnight crash at Bridgend

Two people are being treated in hospital following an overnight crash at Bridgend.

The two vehicle collision happened on the Burt side of the roundabout shortly before 10.30 last night.

Both drivers were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to injuries which not believed to be life threatening.

The road was closed for a time last night but has since re-opened.

Investigations are continuing with Gardai seeking witnesses to the crash.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.