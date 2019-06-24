TROA/Irish Tarmac Rally Championship pay tribute to Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly

The TROA/Irish Tarmac Rally Championship are devastated and saddened to hear the terrible news of the death of our esteemed registered competitor Manus (Mandy) Kelly.

Three times Donegal International winner Manus had only competed in selected rallies up to 2019 but decided to register and compete in all rounds of the Tarmac Championship this year.

Manus was a unique individual who bestowed his incredible warmth of character upon everyone he met. His enthusiasm for rallying was infectious and the rally community will mourn the loss of not only a true competitor, but of a great man.

Our thoughts, prayers and sincere condolences go out to his wife Bernie, his five children, parents, sisters, brother and his extended family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

We would also like to wish Manus’s friend and co-driver Donall Barrett a speedy recovery and are thinking of him at this very sad time.

Paddy Flanagan,

TROA Championship Manager