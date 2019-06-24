Tributes paid to Manus Kelly on the Nine Til Noon Show

Tributes were paid to the late, great Manus Kelly on today’s Nine Til Noon show.

The Glenswilly man lost his life in a crash on Sunday’s opening stage when the Hyundai i20 left the road in Fanad.

Manus’ co-driver Donall Barrett was injured in the crash and is being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Manus achieved greatness in the sport winning the Donegal International Rally three years in a row. Today we heard from members of the Donegal Motor Club, former rally winners, those who met Manus through his work with the Friends of Letterkenny Hospital and tributes from the world of politics.