Tributes paid to Donegal rally driver Manus Kelly

Tributes have been paid in sporting, political and business circles to Manus “Mandy” Kelly, the three times Donegal Rally champion who died yesterday after a collision on the final day of this year’s event.

His co-driver Donal Barrett was injured, and is being treated in hospital.

The 41 year old native of Glenswilly was married to Bernie, with five children.

Manus and his co-driver Donal Barrett, were the overall winners of the Joule Donegal International Rally for the past three years. Donal Barrett was injured in the crash, which happened during a stage in Fanad. he is being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Last month, Manus Kelly was elected to Donegal County Council as one of three Fianna Fail representatives in the Letterkenny Electoral Area.

In a statement last night, Fianna Fail leader Micháel Martin said Manus Kelly had just embarked on a promising career in local politics, and it was obvious throughout his recent election campaign that he was passionate and entirely committed to serving the people of the Letterkenny electoral area which he cherished.

Mr Martin added Manus made a huge contribution to his community, employing 60 people at his company, Tailored Facility Solutions Ltd in Letterkenny.

Damien Crawford is a long serving member of Donegal Motor Club and was working as Club Stewart for the event.

He says the loss of Manus Kelly is a devastating blow: