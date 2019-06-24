Road reopens following crash in Skeoge Rd area of Derry

The carriageway between the Buncrana Road and Upper Galliagh Road in Derry has reopened following a road traffic collision earlier this morning.

Police in Derry are continuing to appeal for information following the report of a road traffic collision in the Skeoge Road area of the city shortly after 12:35am this morning.

In a statement Inspector McDermot says a man who was a back seat passenger in an red/orange-coloured Lexus IS 200 sport had sustained serious injuries.

No other vehicles are reported to have been involved.

Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene, and the man was taken to hospital where he remains at this time.

Anyone who was on the Skeoge Road prior to or around the time the collision and who saw what happened or captured the incident on their Dash Cam is urged to contact the PSNI on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 25 of 24/06/19.