Number of recorded offences rises in Donegal Garda Division

The Central Statistics Offices has published crime figures for the first quarter of this year, showing a total of 1,103 recorded offences in the Donegal Division during the first quarter of this year, compared to 948 over the same period in 2018.

There were increases in the numbers of burglaries, assaults, Drink and drug driving detections and also public order offences.

Today’s CSO figures, which are collated from the Garda Pulse system show the number of recorded sexual offences in the first quarter of this year was 30, down 11 from the same period in 2018.

Assault and similar offences were up slightly, with 177 incidents in January, February, and March of this year, compared to 166 in the first quarter of last year.

Drink driving offences were up from 64 to 93, while recorded drug driving offences rose from 1 to 8.

There was also a rise in controlled drug offences from 59 to 74.

Burglaries were up from 45 to 60, but the number of thefts fell slightly, from 188 to 178.

There were also increases in criminal damage cases, up from 122 to 147, while the number of public order offences also rose, from 255 to 326.