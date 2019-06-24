LUH Emergency Department is “extremely busy” – Saolta

The Saolta Hospital group is warning that the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy today.

In a statement, management say the hospital has admitted a significant number of ill patients recently, many of whom remain in the Emergency Department awaiting a bed. This is due to high attendances at the ED over the weekend with many sick elderly patients presenting.

Management at the hospital are urging people to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-hours service in the first instance.

They say they are committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department, but are doing so strictly in order of medical priority, and that means some people are currently experiencing long wait times.

The statement concludes by acknowledging the contribution of staff at the hospital, who are working extremely hard at this time.