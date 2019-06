Archeological excavations are to take place at a site outside Donegal Town where it’s believed locally a church was built by St Colmcille.

The dig at Disert gets underway on Monday July 1st. It will be carried out by experts from IT Sligo, in collaboration with the Disert Heritage Group and local community volunteers.

The dig will take three weeks, with hopes that initial results can be unveiled during Heritage Week in August.

The project is being led by IT Sligo lecturer Dr Fiona Beglane: