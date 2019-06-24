Former Donegal winners pay tribute to Manus Kelly

Former Donegal Rally winners have been paying tribute to Manus Kelly.

The Glenswilly man lost his life in a crash on Sunday’s opening stage when the Hyundai i20 left the road in Fanad.

Manus’ co-driver Donall Barrett was injured in the crash and is being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Manus achieved greatness in the sport winning the Donegal International Rally three years in a row.

Former Donegal winners Rory Kennedy, Andrew Nesbitt, James Cullen and John Lyons paid tribute to Manus on this morning’s Nine Til Noon Show