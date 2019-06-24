Derry and Strabane Council must oppose welfare cuts – PBP

People Before Profit say Derry City and Strabane District Council must be front and centre in the campaign to have welfare reforms reversed.

Cllr Shaun Harkin will bring a motion to the council this week calling for the scrapping of welfare reforms to be made a red-line issue in talks devised to revive the Stormont Assembly and Executive.

He says People before Profit are proposing the creation of a Council action committee involving trade unions, community groups, advice workers and all other relevant organisations to get people the practical help they need as a result of the cuts.

Cllr Harkin says whatever the city is gaining in a City Deal is being lost as a result of welfare cuts……